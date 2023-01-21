RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock remained flat at $0.17 during midday trading on Friday. 2,059,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,332,318. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average of $0.60. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $3.27.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

Featured Articles

