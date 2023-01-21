RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Short Interest Update

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 9,208.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
