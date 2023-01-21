Reef Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.69 Million (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market capitalization of $66.69 million and $24.29 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Reef has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009002 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.05 or 0.00418138 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,742.29 or 0.29350218 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef (REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 21,204,485,051 coins and its circulating supply is 21,204,484,751 coins. Reef’s official website is reef.io. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine.Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

