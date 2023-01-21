Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Up 30.1% in December

Region Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,079,300 shares, an increase of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 829,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Region Group Price Performance

Region Group stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.35. Region Group has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $2.35.

Get Region Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Region Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

About Region Group

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Region Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Region Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.