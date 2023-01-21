Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in December

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,390,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS RLFTF remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,543. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03. Relief Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
Relief Therapeutics Company Profile
