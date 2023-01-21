Ren Hits Market Capitalization of $79.06 Million (REN)

Ren (REN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Ren token can currently be bought for $0.0791 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $79.06 million and $13.24 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ren has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00418040 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,787.83 or 0.29343704 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00703825 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

