Renasant Bank Buys New Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Renasant Bank bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,220 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Price Performance

Trade Desk stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2,278.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.36 and its 200-day moving average is $52.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.29 million. Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.