Renasant Bank Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
