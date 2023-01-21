Renasant Bank Grows Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Renasant Bank grew its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,940,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower Dividend Announcement

WELL stock opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 530.45%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.