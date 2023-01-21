Renasant Bank Makes New $173,000 Investment in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Renasant Bank bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Creative Planning boosted its position in KeyCorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 293.5% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 339,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 253,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Barclays raised KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.