Renasant Bank Purchases 245 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE NVO opened at $141.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $91.51 and a 12 month high of $141.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a 200-day moving average of $114.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

