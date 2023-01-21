Renasant Bank Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 79.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $202.03 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.47. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

