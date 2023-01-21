Renold (LON:RNO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.47

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.47 ($0.29) and traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.31). Renold shares last traded at GBX 24.85 ($0.30), with a volume of 246,658 shares.

Renold Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £56.35 million and a PE ratio of 625.00.

About Renold

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor and trident chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments and screen chains.

