RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Up 27.3% in December

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

RenovaCare Trading Up 16.8 %

RCAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,402. RenovaCare has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

About RenovaCare

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which is a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

