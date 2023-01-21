RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Short Interest Up 27.3% in December

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
RenovaCare Trading Up 16.8 %
RCAR stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,402. RenovaCare has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.49.
About RenovaCare
