Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Republic Services in a report released on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Republic Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.82 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Republic Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.3 %

RSG stock opened at $123.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.48. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,939,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after acquiring an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after acquiring an additional 302,987 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.23%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

