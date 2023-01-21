Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $113.08 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $113.08 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00225129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1040954 USD and is up 8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,783,873.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

