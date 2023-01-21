Request Trading Up 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. Over the last week, Request has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000489 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market cap of $113.08 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00039962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017455 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00225129 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1040954 USD and is up 8.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,783,873.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

