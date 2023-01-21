Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for CES Energy Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.44.

TSE CEU opened at C$2.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$716.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$2.02 and a 52-week high of C$3.27.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$524.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.97 million.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 25,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.97, for a total transaction of C$76,204.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,470,980 shares in the company, valued at C$4,368,810.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

