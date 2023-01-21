Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.91. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.18 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 4.7 %

SHW opened at $245.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $301.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

