Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Unum Group’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Unum Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.24 per share.

UNM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Unum Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised Unum Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unum Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $143,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $233,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter worth $1,137,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $243,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,052.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 10,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $440,046.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,613.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

