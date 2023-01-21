Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rexel Stock Down 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.60. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77. Rexel has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $24.42.

Several research firms recently commented on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rexel from €23.30 ($25.33) to €26.50 ($28.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rexel from €18.79 ($20.42) to €20.00 ($21.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Rexel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rexel from €20.30 ($22.07) to €18.30 ($19.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rexel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.56.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

