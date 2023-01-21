Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Short Interest Update

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 395,200 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the December 15th total of 520,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd.

Richardson Electronics stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 212,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,632. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.54. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The stock has a market cap of $337.80 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

In other news, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Plante sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $339,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 222.2% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 80.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

