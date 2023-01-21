Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$37.96 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$32.35 and a 1 year high of C$51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.78.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Richelieu Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.