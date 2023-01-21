Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,370,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,659,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 906,636 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 793.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 70,363 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.00 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $345.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 92.44% and a negative return on equity of 2,419.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing small molecule drugs that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.