Rightmove (LON:RMV) Given Sell Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.74) to GBX 497 ($6.06) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.54) to GBX 608 ($7.42) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 646.13 ($7.88).

Shares of RMV stock opened at GBX 572.80 ($6.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,603.64. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 702.20 ($8.57). The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 543.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 560.87.

In related news, insider Peter Brooks-Johnson bought 39,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($6.76) per share, with a total value of £217,622.28 ($265,554.95).

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

