RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0635 per share on Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RIOCF opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.29. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIOCF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

