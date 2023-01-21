RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,866,900 shares, a growth of 50.6% from the December 15th total of 1,239,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.9 days.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,066. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0635 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.57%. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIOCF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

