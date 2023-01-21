RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.38

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$20.38 and traded as high as C$22.67. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$22.43, with a volume of 396,348 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities decreased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.90 billion and a PE ratio of 15.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.40.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

