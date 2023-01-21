Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Purchases 11,351 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,485 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.6% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 61.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,159,078 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $310,559,000 after purchasing an additional 823,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,911 shares of company stock valued at $25,350,152 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.25. 10,127,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,878,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.18, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush dropped their price target on Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

