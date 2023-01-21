Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 3.1% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $5.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.90. The stock had a trading volume of 8,895,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,452,009. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $192.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.