Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Sells 85 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Humana during the second quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.50.

Humana Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE HUM traded up $5.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $497.30. 1,882,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $504.75. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $363.73 and a 12-month high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

