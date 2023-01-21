Robert W. Baird Increases Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target to $12.00

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Thoughtworks Price Performance

NASDAQ TWKS opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thoughtworks has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity at Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thoughtworks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thoughtworks news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sai Krishna Mandapaty sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $41,214.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,308.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,263 shares of company stock worth $170,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 928,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,612,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,371,000 after purchasing an additional 441,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 59.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,406 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,224,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,186,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.