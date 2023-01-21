Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Down 8.9%

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.71. Approximately 61,554 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,311,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64.

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. Analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $192,680.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,506.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $192,680.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,506.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 13,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $58,278.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 591,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,157 shares of company stock worth $459,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 806.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,373,494 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $172,057,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1,164.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,133 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,934,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 165.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,444,486 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 460.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,759,047 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,666,000 after buying an additional 1,444,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth approximately $4,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

