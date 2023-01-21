Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,483,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,263,000 after purchasing an additional 434,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 31.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,664,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,218 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 772.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ROKU. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

Roku Price Performance

In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. 6,857,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,411,001. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 1.62. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.14.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.