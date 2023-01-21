Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Ross Stores by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 416,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock opened at $115.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.38.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROST. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

