Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($70.65) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($82.61) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($92.39) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Puma Price Performance

ETR:PUM opened at €61.64 ($67.00) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €54.66 and a 200-day moving average of €56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64. Puma has a 52 week low of €41.31 ($44.90) and a 52 week high of €109.25 ($118.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

