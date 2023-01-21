Royal Bank of Canada Trims ITM Power (LON:ITM) Target Price to GBX 260

ITM Power (LON:ITM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.10) to GBX 260 ($3.17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ITM Power has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 394.29 ($4.81).

LON:ITM opened at GBX 86.74 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 8.45. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 66.02 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 441.38 ($5.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £534.46 million and a P/E ratio of -15.22.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

