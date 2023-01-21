Royce & Associates LP Boosts Stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 540,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Varex Imaging by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 1,590,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,501,000 after purchasing an additional 221,610 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 3,146,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after buying an additional 168,322 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 11.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,592,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 156,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Varex Imaging by 12.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,304,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 147,371 shares in the last quarter.

VREX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $28.33.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

