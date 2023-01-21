Royce & Associates LP Buys 38,405 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,405 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.58% of OneWater Marine worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OneWater Marine

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 3,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.44 per share, with a total value of $104,561.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,294,684.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 10,381 shares of company stock worth $322,788 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ONEW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $480.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.33). OneWater Marine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $397.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.57 million. Analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

