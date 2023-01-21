Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 358,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.20% of Livent worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Livent by 2,902.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Livent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LTHM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Livent from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Livent from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Livent Stock Performance

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $36.38. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $231.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.19 million. Livent had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.