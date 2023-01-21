Royce & Associates LP Decreases Position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.42% of IES worth $13,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IESC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of IES by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of IES by 251.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of IES by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.32. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.27.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter.

In other IES news, Director David B. Gendell acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.76 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

