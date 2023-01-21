Royce & Associates LP Has $13.14 Million Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,946 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,342,000 after buying an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $1,526,713.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658 over the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $97.01 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.34.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $489.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

