Royce & Associates LP Has $14.26 Million Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 293,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,980 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $14,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on SLP. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $723,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,955,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,973,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,600. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a one year low of $32.58 and a one year high of $67.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $808.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

