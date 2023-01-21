Royce & Associates LP Has $14.50 Million Stock Holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 81,015 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.50% of ADTRAN worth $14,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 7.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 51.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Loop Capital raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -28.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is -56.25%.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

