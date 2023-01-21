Royce & Associates LP Raises Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 618,319 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.30% of Denny’s worth $12,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 121,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 545,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 439,806 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 34,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert P. Verostek sold 7,500 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $93,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,746.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,741,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,126. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN opened at $12.30 on Friday. Denny’s Co. has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

