Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,600 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.87% of Griffon worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at $667,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 69.9% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter valued at $1,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Griffon from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Griffon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

GFF stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The conglomerate reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Griffon had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $708.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is -10.50%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

