Royce & Associates LP Sells 4,100 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.72% of EnPro Industries worth $12,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,018 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,477,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 30.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 625,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,265,000 after purchasing an additional 146,199 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $113.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.21. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $127.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.40.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.75 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

