Royce & Associates LP Sells 76,425 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,425 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.27% of FRP worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FRP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FRP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FRP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FRP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ FRPH opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $531.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.65 and a beta of 0.59. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $63.52.
FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.
FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.
