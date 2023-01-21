Royce & Associates LP Sells 76,425 Shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,425 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.27% of FRP worth $11,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRPH. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FRP by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FRP by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in FRP by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FRP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FRP during the first quarter worth about $151,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FRP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FRP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

FRP Trading Up 0.9 %

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of FRP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total value of $82,256.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at $64,836.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $57,731.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,814.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $82,256.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,461 shares of company stock worth $203,360. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRPH opened at $56.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.35. The company has a market capitalization of $531.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.65 and a beta of 0.59. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $63.52.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter.

FRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.