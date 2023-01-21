Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Royce & Associates LP cut its stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 734,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.43% of Veeco Instruments worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VECO. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1,463.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 125.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $100,000.

VECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

VECO opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.64. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $30.15.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $171.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.10 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

