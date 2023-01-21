SafeCharge International Group (LON:SCH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $451.00

SafeCharge International Group Ltd (LON:SCH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 451 ($5.50) and traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.50). SafeCharge International Group shares last traded at GBX 451 ($5.50), with a volume of 965,833 shares traded.
SafeCharge International Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £689.54 million and a PE ratio of 27.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 451 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 451.
About SafeCharge International Group
SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH) is the payment service partner for the world’s most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions.
