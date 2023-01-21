Salomon & Ludwin LLC Acquires 2,188 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after buying an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.74 on Friday, reaching $198.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,429,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,534,188. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.05.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

