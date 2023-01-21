Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% in the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 18,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,754,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,867. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $193.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day moving average of $162.43.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

